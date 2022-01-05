US slab imports up 45.7 percent in November

Wednesday, 05 January 2022 20:22:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 359,821 mt in November 2021, up 45.7 percent from October and up 263.8 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $289.6 million in November 2021, compared to $218.4 million in October and $41.4 million in November 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Russia in November, with 214,416 mt, compared to zero tonnage in October 2021 and November 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in November include Brazil, with 76,452 mt; Mexico, with 53,500 mt; and Canada, with 15,453 mt.