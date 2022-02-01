US slab imports up 2.7 percent in December

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:27:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 369,715 mt in December 2021, up 2.7 percent from November and up 414.3 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $282.4 million in December 2021, compared to $289.6 million in November and $33.8 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in December, with 144,649 mt, compared to 76,453 mt in November and zero tonnage in December 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in December include Mexico, with 116,529 mt; Russia, with 56,561 mt; India, with 35,926 mt; and Canada, with 16,044 mt.