US slab imports up 24.5 percent in January

Tuesday, 01 March 2022 22:55:28 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 460,334 mt in January 2022, up 24.5 percent from December but down 35.9 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $340.6 million in January 2022, compared to $282.4 million in December and $330.3 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in January, with 235,239 mt, compared to 144,649 mt in December and 548,593 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in January include Mexico, with 123,415 mt; Russia, with 63,369 mt; India, with 25,151 mt; and Canada, with 13,161 mt.