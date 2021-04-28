﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports up 17.9 percent in March

Wednesday, 28 April 2021 19:49:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 320,243 mt in March 2021, up 17.9 percent from February and up 1,443.4 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $198.1 million in March 2021, compared to $143.2 million in February and $8.6 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in March, with 100,086 mt, compared to 129,628 mt in February and zero tonnage in March 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in March include Mexico, with 94,565 mt; Russia, with 90,647 mt; and Canada, with 34,944 mt.


Tags: North America  semis  trading  slab  imp/exp statistics  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Apr

US tool steel exports up 51.4 percent in February
29  Apr

US HRC imports down 12.8 percent in March
27  Apr

US OCTG exports up 11.2 percent in February
23  Apr

US beam imports down 6.6 percent in February
05  Apr

US slab imports down 62.1 percent in February