US slab imports up 16.7 percent in July

Thursday, 02 September 2021 21:29:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 621,863 mt in July 2021, up 16.7 percent from June but down 36.0 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $518.3 million in July 2021, compared to $400.3 million in June and $399.4 million in July 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in July, with 337,125 mt, compared to 226,611 mt in June and 896,932 mt in July 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in July include Russia, with 171,438 mt; Mexico, with 59,577 mt; Canada, with 28,223 mt; and India, with 24,499 mt.


