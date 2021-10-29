US slab imports up 14.6 percent in September

Friday, 29 October 2021 21:15:01 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 494,998 mt in September 2021, up 14.6 percent from August and up 657.2 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $460.6 million in September 2021, compared to $382.9 million in August and $26.0 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in September, with 337,760 mt, compared to 206,105 mt in August and zero tonnage in September 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in September include Mexico, with 54,379 mt; Russia, with 51,097 mt; India, with 32,192 mt; and Canada, with 19,566 mt.