US slab imports up 13.6 percent in August from July

Monday, 14 October 2024 01:08:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slabs totaled 396,169 mt in August this year, up 13.6 percent month on month and up 16.4 percent from August last year. By value, the slab imports totaled $250.3 million in August this year, compared to $221.9 million in July and $227.5 million in August 2023.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in August, with 375,569 mt, compared to 293,472 mt in July and 155,475 mt in August 2023. Other top sources of imported slabs in August included Canada with 20,600 mt.


