US slab imports up 12.8 percent in June

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 520,856 mt in June 2021, up 12.8 percent from May but up substantially from the 29,843 mt in June 2020. By value, slab imports totaled $392.4 million in June 2021, compared to $325.7 million in May and $12.5 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in June, with 226,611 mt, compared to 204,478 mt in May and zero tonnage in June 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in June include Mexico, with 134,431 mt; Russia, with 112,969 mt; Canada, with 26,178 mt; and Japan, with 20,665 mt.