﻿
US slab imports up 102.1 percent in October

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 22:03:01 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 132,093 mt in October 2020, up 102.1 percent from September but down 69.4 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $55.2 million in October 2020, compared to $26.0 million in the previous month and $222.2 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most slab from Mexico in October, with 68,794 mt, compared to 47,928 mt in September and 121,460 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported slab in October include Brazil, with 41,205 mt; Japan, with 15,228 mt; and Canada, with 6,858 mt.

 


