﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports up 0.9 percent in March

Thursday, 28 April 2022 18:51:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 278,011 mt in March 2022, up 0.9 percent from February and up 2.3 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $183.7 million in March 2022, compared to $204.9 million in February and $143.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in March, with 199,744 mt, compared to 200,243 mt in February and 100,086 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in March include Mexico, with 63,039 mt; and Canada, with 15,223 mt.


Tags: slab semis USA North America 

Similar articles

28 Mar

US slab imports down 40.2 percent in February
01 Mar

US slab imports up 24.5 percent in January
01 Feb

US slab imports up 2.7 percent in December
05 Jan

US slab imports up 45.7 percent in November
01 Dec

US slab imports down 50.1 percent in October
29 Oct

US slab imports up 14.6 percent in September
29 Sep

US slab imports down 30.5 percent in August
02 Sep

US slab imports up 16.7 percent in July
28 Jul

US slab imports up 12.8 percent in June
28 Jun

US slab imports down 27.7 percent in May