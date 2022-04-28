US slab imports up 0.9 percent in March

Thursday, 28 April 2022 18:51:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 278,011 mt in March 2022, up 0.9 percent from February and up 2.3 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $183.7 million in March 2022, compared to $204.9 million in February and $143.2 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in March, with 199,744 mt, compared to 200,243 mt in February and 100,086 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in March include Mexico, with 63,039 mt; and Canada, with 15,223 mt.