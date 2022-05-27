US slab imports down 8.9 percent in April

Friday, 27 May 2022 19:07:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 245,359 mt in April 2022, down 8.9 percent from March and down 61.6 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $174.7 million in April 2022, compared to $183.7 million in March and $465.8 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in April, with 145,601 mt, compared to 199,743 mt in March and 473,045 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in April include Russia, with 43,955 mt; Mexico, with 40,948 mt; and Canada, with 14,855 mt.