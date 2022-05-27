﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports down 8.9 percent in April

Friday, 27 May 2022 19:07:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 245,359 mt in April 2022, down 8.9 percent from March and down 61.6 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $174.7 million in April 2022, compared to $183.7 million in March and $465.8 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in April, with 145,601 mt, compared to 199,743 mt in March and 473,045 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in April include Russia, with 43,955 mt; Mexico, with 40,948 mt; and Canada, with 14,855 mt.


Tags: USA North America 

Similar articles

27 May

US merchant bar exports down 7.4 percent in March
26 May

US tool steel exports down 6.0 percent in March
26 May

US HDG imports down 8.9 percent in April
25 May

US steel imports down 11.7 percent in April
25 May

US drawn wire exports up 30.0 percent in March
25 May

US announces final results of AD review on Japanese HRC
24 May

US new home sales down 16.6 percent in April
24 May

US OCTG exports up 28.6 percent in March
24 May

US cold finished bar imports up 5.7 percent in March
24 May

US raw steel production up 0.2 percent week-on-week