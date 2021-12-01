US slab imports down 50.1 percent in October

Wednesday, 01 December 2021 21:54:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 246,982 mt in October 2021, down 50.1 percent from September but up 86.9 percent from October 2020 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $218.4 million in October 2021, compared to $460.6 million in September and $55.2 million in October 2020.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in October, with 113,587 mt, compared to 337,760 mt in September and 41,205 mt in October 2020. Other top sources of imported slab in October include Mexico, with 87,268 mt; India, with 27,283 mt; and Canada, with 18,844 mt.