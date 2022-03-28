﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports down 40.2 percent in February

Monday, 28 March 2022 21:44:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 275,634 mt in February 2022, down 40.2 percent from January but up 1.4 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $204.9 million in February 2022, compared to $340.8 million in January and $330.3 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in February, with 200,243 mt, compared to 235,672 mt in January and 129,628 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in February include Mexico, with 55,297 mt; and Russia, with 20,089 mt.


Tags: slab  semis  USA  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

01 Mar

US slab imports up 24.5 percent in January
01 Feb

US slab imports up 2.7 percent in December
05 Jan

US slab imports up 45.7 percent in November
29 Oct

US slab imports up 14.6 percent in September
29 Sep

US slab imports down 30.5 percent in August
28 Jul

US slab imports up 12.8 percent in June
28 Jun

US slab imports down 27.7 percent in May
28 Apr

US slab imports up 17.9 percent in March
26 Feb

US slab imports surge up in January
01 Feb

US slab imports down 27.3 percent in December