US slab imports down 40.2 percent in February

Monday, 28 March 2022 21:44:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 275,634 mt in February 2022, down 40.2 percent from January but up 1.4 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $204.9 million in February 2022, compared to $340.8 million in January and $330.3 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most slab from Brazil in February, with 200,243 mt, compared to 235,672 mt in January and 129,628 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported slab in February include Mexico, with 55,297 mt; and Russia, with 20,089 mt.