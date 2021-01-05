﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports down 25.1 percent in November

Tuesday, 05 January 2021 20:53:51 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of slab totaled 98,899 mt in November 2020, down 25.1 percent from October and down 17.3 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $41.4 million in November 2020, compared to $55.2 million in the previous month and $56.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most slab from Mexico in November, with 83,704 mt, compared to 68,794 mt in October and 64,643 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported slab in November include Canada, with 7,931 mt; and Brazil, with 7,106 mt.


Tags: North America  USA  trading  imp/exp statistics  semis  slab  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06  Jan

US HRC imports down 6.4 percent in November
23  Dec

US steel imports down 9.3 percent in November
21  Dec

US beam imports up 47.8 percent in October
18  Dec

US structural pipe and tube imports up 1.9 percent in October
17  Dec

US mechanical tubing imports up 4.5 percent in October