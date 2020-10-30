﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US slab imports down 14.4 percent in September

Friday, 30 October 2020 20:32:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of carbon and alloy slab totaled 65,375 mt in September 2020, down 14.4 percent from August and down 60.4 percent from September 2019 levels. By value, slab imports totaled $26.0 million in September 2020, compared to $29.9 million in the previous month and $78.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most slab from Mexico in September, with 47,928 mt, compared to 76,340 mt in August and 64,643 mt in September 2019. Other top sources of imported slab in September include Japan, with 16,796 mt.


Tags: slab  semis  USA  imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Oct

US steel imports down 2.7 percent in September
26  Oct

US OCTG exports down 13.5 percent in August
23  Oct

US cold finished bar exports up 8.9 percent in August
22  Oct

US tin plate exports up 16.9 percent in August
21  Oct

US merchant bar imports down 9.6 percent in August