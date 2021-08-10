US Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 19:54:09 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The US Senate passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill today, which aims to rebuild deteriorating roads and bridges while funding new climate resilience and broadband initiatives, according to media reports.

The bill includes $550 billion in new federal spending toward infrastructure projects around the US, along with $65 billion to expand high-speed internet access, $73 billion to update the nation’s electricity grid, and $110 billion for roads, bridges and other projects.

The 69-30 vote passing the bill will send it to the House of Representatives. However, reports indicate Democrats will not vote on the bill unless the Senate passes a separate $3.5 trillion spending bill that would include many spending priorities that were negotiated out of the Senate bill, including further policies regarding climate change, plus health, education, and paid leave.

In a statement, Kevin Dempsey, president and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), said, “We applaud the Senate for advancing this bipartisan legislation that will spur economic growth and job creation throughout the country. Passage of this bill today gets us one step closer to making long overdue investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, transit systems and other essential infrastructure using American-made steel. We look forward to working with the House of Representatives to get this bill to the President’s desk as soon as possible.”