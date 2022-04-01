US rotary rig count ticks up slightly

Friday, 01 April 2022 22:57:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 2, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 673 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by 1, to 138, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 533. The overall North American rig count is now up by 298 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 16 to 124 rigs in the week ending April 1. The Canadian rig count is now up by 55 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.