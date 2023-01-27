US rig count trends neutral while Canadian count rises again week-on-week

Friday, 27 January 2023 22:44:48 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 27, 2023, the US rotary rig count remained level at 771 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 160, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by four to 609. The overall US rig count is up by 161 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by six to 247 rigs in the week ending January 27. The Canadian rig count is up by 30 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.