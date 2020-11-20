US rig count slips while Canadian count sees increase week-on-week

Friday, 20 November 2020 21:09:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending November 20, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 310 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 76, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 231. The overall rig count is now down by 493 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 12 to 101 rigs in the week ending November 20. The Canadian rig count is now down by 36 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.