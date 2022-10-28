﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count slips while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 28 October 2022 20:18:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 28, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 768 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 156, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 610. The overall US rig count is now up by 224 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two, to 212 rigs in the week ending October 28. The Canadian rig count is now up by 46 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Canada US North America 

Similar articles

EUROFER: EU steel tube output forecasts for 2022 and 2023 decrease

28 Oct | Steel News

US ITC rules that OCTG from four countries causes injury

27 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices fall sharply

26 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Saudi-based APC to supply steel pipes to Aramco

26 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in mid-October

25 Oct | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 21.7 percent in August

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Sardoğan to increase seamless hot drawn pipe production capacity

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru to supply pipes worth $55.2 million for overseas projects

24 Oct | Steel News

US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops week-on-week

21 Oct | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices stable, outlook looks mixed

21 Oct | Tube and Pipe