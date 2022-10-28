US rig count slips while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 28 October 2022 20:18:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 28, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 768 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 156, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 610. The overall US rig count is now up by 224 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two, to 212 rigs in the week ending October 28. The Canadian rig count is now up by 46 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.