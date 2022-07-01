US rig count slips while Canadian count increases week-on-week

Friday, 01 July 2022 21:14:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending July 1, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 750 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by four to 153, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 595. The overall North American rig count is now up by 275 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 12 to 166 rigs in the week ending July 1. The Canadian rig count is now up by 30 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.