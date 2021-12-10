US rig count rises while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Friday, 10 December 2021 21:04:53 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending December 10, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 576 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 105, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 471. The overall rig count is now up by 238 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 177 rigs in the week ending December 10. The Canadian rig count is now up by 66 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.