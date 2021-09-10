﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count rises while Canadian count declines week-on-week

Friday, 10 September 2021 21:00:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 10, the US rotary rig count increased by six to 503 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 101, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 401. The overall rig count is now up by 249 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine to 143 rigs in the week ending September 10. The Canadian rig count is now up by 91 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: pipe  USA  tubular  Canada  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27 Aug

US rig count rises while Canadian count drops again
26 Aug

US OCTG exports down 3.0 percent in June
23 Aug

US structural pipe and tube exports up 8.1 percent in June
20 Aug

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on standard, line, and pressure pipe from China
13 Aug

US and Canadian rig counts rise again week-on-week