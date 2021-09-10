US rig count rises while Canadian count declines week-on-week

Friday, 10 September 2021 21:00:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 10, the US rotary rig count increased by six to 503 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 101, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by seven to 401. The overall rig count is now up by 249 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine to 143 rigs in the week ending September 10. The Canadian rig count is now up by 91 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.