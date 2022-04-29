﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count rises weekly while Canadian count drops again

Friday, 29 April 2022 20:32:08 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 29, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 698 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 144, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 552. The overall North American rig count is now up by 302 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by six to 95 rigs in the week ending April 29. The Canadian rig count is now up by 44 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: pipe tubular Canada USA North America 

Similar articles

22 Apr

US rig count increases slightly as Canadian count drops again week-on-week
14 Apr

US rig count continues uptrend while Canadian count drops again week-on-week
08 Apr

US rig count continues to rise while Canadian count falls again
25 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count declines again week-on-week
18 Mar

US rig count stays level week-on-week while Canadian count plunges
11 Mar

US rig count rises while Canadian count drops again
04 Mar

US and Canadian rig counts see trend shift
18 Feb

US and Canadian rig counts rise again week-on-week
04 Feb

US and Canadian rig counts see marginal rise week-on-week
28 Jan

US and Canadian rig counts continue to rise week-on-week