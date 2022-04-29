US rig count rises weekly while Canadian count drops again

Friday, 29 April 2022 20:32:08 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 29, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 698 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 144, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 552. The overall North American rig count is now up by 302 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by six to 95 rigs in the week ending April 29. The Canadian rig count is now up by 44 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.