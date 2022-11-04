US rig count rises slightly while Canadian rig count slips

Friday, 04 November 2022 21:02:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending November 4, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by 2 to 770 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 613. The overall US rig count is up by 220 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three, to 209 rigs in the week ending November 4. The Canadian rig count is up by 49 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.