US rig count rises slightly while Canadian count surges week-on-week

Friday, 13 January 2023 22:41:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending January 13, 2023, the US rotary rig count increased by three to 775 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 152, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 623. The overall US rig count is up by 174 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count surged up by 38 to 227 rigs in the week ending January 13. The Canadian rig count is up by 36 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.