US rig count rises slightly while Canadian count sees steep week-on-week decline

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 22:31:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending December 23, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 348 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 83, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 264. The overall rig count is now down by 457 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 20 to 82 rigs in the week ending December 23. The Canadian rig count is now down by 17 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


