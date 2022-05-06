US rig count rises for another week while Canadian count slips

Friday, 06 May 2022 20:10:24 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending May 6, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by seven to 705 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 146, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 557. The overall North American rig count is now up by 293 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by four to 91 rigs in the week ending May 6. The Canadian rig count is now up by 36 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.