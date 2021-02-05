US rig count rises again while Canadian count falls week-on-week

Friday, 05 February 2021 21:03:29 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 5, the US rotary rig count increased by eight to 392 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 92, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 299. The overall rig count is now down by 398 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 171 rigs in the week ending February 5. The Canadian rig count is now down by 86 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.