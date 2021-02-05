﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count rises again while Canadian count falls week-on-week

Friday, 05 February 2021 21:03:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 5, the US rotary rig count increased by eight to 392 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 92, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 299. The overall rig count is now down by 398 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by three to 171 rigs in the week ending February 5. The Canadian rig count is now down by 86 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: tubular  USA  Canada  pipe  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

29  Jan

US and Canadian rig counts continue to rise
25  Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.9 percent in November
22  Jan

US and Canadian rig counts rise again week-on-week
15  Jan

US and Canadian rig counts see another strong week-on-week increase
08  Jan

Canadian rig count soars while US count rises again week-on-week