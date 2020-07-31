US rig count remains unchanged while Canadian count rises again

Friday, 31 July 2020 20:26:06 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending July 31, the US rotary rig count remained unchanged at 251 rigs following a two-rig decrease the week before. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 69, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 180. The overall rig count is now down by 691 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by three to 45 rigs in the week ending July 31, following a 10-rig increase the week before. The Canadian rig count is now down by 92 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.