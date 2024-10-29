US rig count remains the same week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 25, 2024, the US rotary rig count remained at 585.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 101, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 484. The overall US rig count is down by 40 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by one to 216 rigs in the week ending October 25. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.