﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian count declines

Friday, 26 February 2021 21:08:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 26, the US rotary rig count increased by five to 402 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 92, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 309. The overall rig count is now down by 388 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by nine to 163 rigs in the week ending February 26. The Canadian rig count is now down by 77 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: USA  pipe  tubular  North America  Canada  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Feb

US structural pipe and tube exports up 3.5 percent in December
22  Feb

US structural pipe and tube imports up 1.3 percent in December
12  Feb

US and Canadian rig counts continue to tick upward
05  Feb

US rig count rises again while Canadian count falls week-on-week
29  Jan

US and Canadian rig counts continue to rise