US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 11, 2024, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 586.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 101, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 485. The overall US rig count is down by 36 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by four to 223 rigs in the week ending October 11. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty six compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.