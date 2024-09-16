US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 13, 2024, the US rotary rig count increased by eight to 590.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 97, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by five to 493. The overall US rig count is down by 51 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two to 218 rigs in the week ending September 13. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty eight compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.