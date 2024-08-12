US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 9, 2024, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 588.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 97, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by three to 491. The overall US rig count is down by 66 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by 2 week on week to 217 rigs in the week ending August 9. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty seven compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.