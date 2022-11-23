﻿
US rig count increases slightly while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 22:09:05 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the shortened holiday week ending November 23, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 784 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 155, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by four to 627. The overall US rig count is up by 215 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by seven to 194 rigs in the week ending November 23. The Canadian rig count is up by 23 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.


