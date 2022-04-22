US rig count increases slightly as Canadian count drops again week-on-week

Friday, 22 April 2022 20:35:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending April 22, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 695 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 144, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by one to 549. The overall North American rig count is now up by 257 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by two to 101 rigs in the week ending April 22. The Canadian rig count is now up by 46 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.