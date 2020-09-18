US rig count edges up while Canadian count sees strong increase week-on-week

Friday, 18 September 2020 21:48:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 18, the US rotary rig count increased by one to 255 rigs. The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by two to 73, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by one to 179. The overall rig count is now down by 613 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained increased by 12 to 64 rigs in the week ending September 18. The Canadian rig count is now down by 55 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.