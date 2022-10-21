US rig count edges up while Canadian count drops week-on-week

Friday, 21 October 2022 20:26:31 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 21, 2022, the US rotary rig count increased by two to 771 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 157, while the number of rigs drilling for oil increased by two to 612. The overall US rig count is now up by 229 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count decreased by six, to 210 rigs in the week ending October 21. The Canadian rig count is now up by 46 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.