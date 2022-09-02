﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 02 September 2022 20:15:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 2, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by five to 760 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 162, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by nine to 596. The overall US rig count is now up by 263 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by seven to 208 rigs in the week ending September 2. The Canadian rig count is now up by 56 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US Canada North America 

Similar articles

Local Chinese steel pipe prices indicate further slight softening

02 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary results of AD review on heavy walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea

02 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

31 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Japanese crude steel output down 1.6 percent in July from June

29 Aug | Steel News

Canadian rig count remains unchanged again while US count edges up

26 Aug | Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel tube output to rise by 3% in 2022 and by 2.7% in 2023

26 Aug | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices mostly see slight declines

26 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary circumvention rulings on welded standard pipe imports

26 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

24 Aug | Tube and Pipe

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News