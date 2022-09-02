US rig count drops while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 02 September 2022 20:15:13 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending September 2, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by five to 760 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by four to 162, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by nine to 596. The overall US rig count is now up by 263 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by seven to 208 rigs in the week ending September 2. The Canadian rig count is now up by 56 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.