US rig count drops while Canadian count increases week-on-week

Friday, 03 February 2023 00:59:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending February 3, 2023, the US rotary rig count declined by 12 to 759 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 158, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by 10 to 599. The overall US rig count is up by 146 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 249 rigs in the week ending February 3. The Canadian rig count is up by 31 rigs compared to the same reporting period last year.