US rig count drops week-on-week while Canadian count continues uptrend

Friday, 07 August 2020 20:46:41 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending August 7, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 247 rigs following a neutral trend the week before. The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 69, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by four to 176. The overall rig count is now down by 687 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 47 rigs in the week ending August 7, following a three-rig increase the week before. The Canadian rig count is now down by 93 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.