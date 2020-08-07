﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US rig count drops week-on-week while Canadian count continues uptrend

Friday, 07 August 2020 20:46:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending August 7, the US rotary rig count decreased by four to 247 rigs following a neutral trend the week before. The number of rigs drilling for gas remained level at 69, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by four to 176. The overall rig count is now down by 687 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 47 rigs in the week ending August 7, following a three-rig increase the week before. The Canadian rig count is now down by 93 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.


Tags: North America  pipe  USA  tubular  Canada  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

31  Jul

US rig count remains unchanged while Canadian count rises again
30  Jul

US DOC initiates AD/CVD investigation into seamless pipe from four countries
27  Jul

US line pipe exports up 25.8 percent in May
24  Jul

US and Canadian rig count continue diverging trends
17  Jul

Canadian rig count rises again week-on-week while US count continues downtrend