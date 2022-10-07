US rig count dips while Canadian count rises week-on-week

Friday, 07 October 2022 21:00:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending October 7, 2022, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 762 rigs.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 158, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by two to 602. The overall US rig count is now up by 229 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two, to 215 rigs in the week ending October 7. The Canadian rig count is now up by 48 rigs compared to the same week a year ago.