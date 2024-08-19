 |  Login 
US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count stays the same

Monday, 19 August 2024 18:58:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 16, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 586.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by one to 98, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by three to 488. The overall US rig count is down by 56 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count did not change week on week staying at 217 rigs in the week ending August 16. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty eight compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


