US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count remains the same

Monday, 09 September 2024 23:25:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 6, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 582.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 94, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 50 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count remained at 220 rigs in the week ending September 6. The Canadian rig count has increased by thirty eight compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


