US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on October 4, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 585.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 102, while the number of rigs drilling for oil decreased by five to 483. The overall US rig count is down by 34 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by five to 223 rigs in the week ending October 4. The Canadian rig count has increased by forty three compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.