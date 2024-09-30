US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on September 27, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 587.

The number of rigs drilling for gas increased by three to 99, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained stable at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 36 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by seven to 218 rigs in the week ending September 27. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty seven compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.