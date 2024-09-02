 |  Login 
US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Monday, 02 September 2024 17:27:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 30, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by two to 583.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by two to 95, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 48 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by one to 220 rigs in the week ending August 30. The Canadian rig count has increased by thirty three compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


