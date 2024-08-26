 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Monday, 26 August 2024 17:28:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported for the week ending on August 23, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 585.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 97, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 219 rigs in the week ending August 23. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty nine compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

Canada to tackle rising Chinese steel imports with 25% additional tax

27 Aug | Steel News

Hyundai Steel and SeAH Steel collaborate on carbon-reduced plate and pipe

27 Aug | Steel News

US line pipe imports down 24.5 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG imports down 26.8 percent in June from May

26 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 1.1 percent in July from June

26 Aug | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices remain stable despite lack of trade

23 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways amid rise in futures prices

21 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru reports lower net profit for H1

21 Aug | Steel News

Georgia’s steel pipe imports from Turkey up 81.8 percent in January-July

21 Aug | Steel News

US assigns zero dumping margin for LD welded pipe from Turkey

21 Aug | Steel News