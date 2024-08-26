US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Baker Hughes has reported for the week ending on August 23, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by one to 585.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by one to 97, while the number of rigs drilling for oil remained at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 47 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by two to 219 rigs in the week ending August 23. The Canadian rig count has increased by twenty nine compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.