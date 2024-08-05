US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 2, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 586.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 98, while the number of rigs drilling for oil stayed at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 73 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 8 week on week to 219 rigs in the week ending August 2. The Canadian rig count has increased by thirty one compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.