 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

Monday, 05 August 2024 17:35:26 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Baker Hughes has reported that for the week ending on August 2, 2024, the US rotary rig count decreased by three to 586.

The number of rigs drilling for gas decreased by three to 98, while the number of rigs drilling for oil stayed at 488. The overall US rig count is down by 73 rigs in a year-on-year comparison.

Meanwhile, the Canadian rig count increased by 8 week on week to 219 rigs in the week ending August 2. The Canadian rig count has increased by thirty one compared to the same reporting period in the previous year.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Steel and Welspun Corp jointly develop hydrogen-compliant steel pipes

05 Aug | Steel News

Mexico begins fifth sunset review of AD on seamless steel pipe fittings from China

05 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices keep falling amid lackluster demand

02 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Nippon Steel inks MoU with subsidiaries on business structuring

01 Aug | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices decline amid weak demand

31 Jul | Tube and Pipe

US steel pipe prices sharply lower as flat steel prices find bottom, rig count remains low

29 Jul | Tube and Pipe

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count also increases

29 Jul | Steel News

Net profit increases in Q2 2024 at Aceros Arequipa

29 Jul | Steel News

France’s Vallourec expects lower EBITDA for Q3

29 Jul | Steel News

Turkish hollow section prices still stable despite depressing outlook

26 Jul | Tube and Pipe